Crook assaults and robs man in Jackson Heights: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly beat down and robbed a 54-year-old man in Jackson Heights earlier this month.

On Thursday, June 11, around 3:30 a.m., an unknown man approached the 54-year-old from behind in front of 35-45 90th St., according to the police. The man then began to punch the victim until he fell, as seen in surveillance footage of the incident.

The assailant then stole the victim’s cellphone and wallet, which contained $40, according to the authorities.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for cuts on his face and arm.

As part of the investigation, police recovered surveillance video of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.