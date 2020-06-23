Cops seek suspect who open fired on man and left him injured in Long Island City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Long Island City on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that at 7:45 a.m. on June 23, a 24-year-old man was outside of 40-07 12th Street when an unknown man approached him and fired several rounds. The victim was hit once, and the suspect fled on foot westbound on 40th Avenue.

At this time, it is not known what the motive behind the shooting was. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black shirt. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.