POLLS CLOSED: Queens finishes casting votes, but absentee ballots lie in wait

The polls have closed in New York’s primary Tuesday in the presidential, Congressional, state and local legislative races.

Most contest winners, however, may not be known for some time, as thousands upon thousands of absentee ballots have yet to be counted.

New Yorkers were encouraged to vote by absentee ballot this election cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city’s Board of Elections won’t begin tallying these ballots until June 30.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Elections reported that more than 700,000 ballots absentee have been distributed to registered Democrats alone, but just over 77,000 of them had been returned, or 11% of the total.

Absentee ballots had to be received by the Board of Elections, or at least postmarked, by June 23. It figures that the board will receive additional completed ballots mailed in over the next several days.

Early voting took place across the city this month, but turnout was sparse; by all accounts, traffic was also light at the normal polling sites that were open across the city Tuesday.

But in some cases, recent events including the pandemic and the protests over the death of George Floyd drove voters to the polls to make their voice heard on a local level.

“I voted for everything. I voted for the presidential primary and the local and state elections,” said Ellie Toder, a voter in northwest Queens. “I try to vote locally every election just because it’s the most important to get things done, especially with COVID-19 happening. I think it inspired me even more along with the Black Lives Matter movement really being in the swing of things and making sure the right people are in office.”

At a nearby polling site, voter Patricia Rising agreed.

“I really think we need to start in our communities, and voting is very important,” Rising said.

The city Board of Elections results is scheduled to post on their website returns that reflect the ballots received on June 23 and during early voting. The preliminary results could change dramatically once the absentee ballots are counted, so we will forego reporting any projections in contests considered too close to call. Visit vote.nyc to view the returns.

Some of the races to watch as the vote count begins appear below. Click on each race to see the unofficial vote count.

Check with QNS.com in the days ahead for further coverage of the primary.