Sword-swinging Queens man dies after cops tase him during wild incident

A man brandishing a samurai sword died after being tased by police officers in his Whitestone home on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call around 9:30 pm. on June 21 regarding a man with a gun inside of a private residence located on 150th Street in Whitestone. Upon their arrival, the officers found 29-year-old George Zapantis holding a samurai sword.

Police say Zapantis refused to comply with the officers’ directives and began to approach them with the sword in hand. The officers then deployed their department-issued Tasers to subdue Zapantis, who went into cardiac arrest, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Zapantis to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

An investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division remains ongoing.