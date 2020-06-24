Long Island man charged in alleged kidnapping of 7-year-old Flushing girl

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Long Island man has been charged with kidnapping and other crimes for allegedly dragging a 7-year-old girl from her bed and out the front door of her Flushing home in a brazen abduction attempt Monday morning, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The girl was saved when her family members heard her cries for help and stopped the man.

Pete Haughton, 32, of American Boulevard in Brentwood, was arraigned Tuesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Danielle Hartman on a complaint charging him with attempted kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary in the second degree. Judge Hartman held the defendant without bail and ordered a psychiatric examination.

According to the charges, Haughton entered the Lawrence Street home without permission at around 7 a.m. on June 22, ventured into the sleeping girl’s bedroom and allegedly grabbed her. Haughton is accused of dragging the victim out of the room and toward the front door.

As the girl screamed, the defendant pushed her down a short flight of stairs just outside the home’s entrance, according to the complaint. Several family members, who were awakened by her screams, quickly ran outside and called the police. Haughton fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended a few blocks away.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Katz said. “The defendant allegedly illegally entered the family’s home and grabbed the girl as she slept in her bed. If not for her loved ones hearing her screams and acting to save her, this could have had a truly tragic outcome. The defendant was quickly apprehended and the girl is safe with her family.”

Haughton’s next court date is scheduled for July 23. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.