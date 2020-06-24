New York City beaches will open for swimming starting July 1

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that New York City beaches will be open for swimming starting on July 1.

Beach-goers will still be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance while sitting in the sand. Under state guidelines, New Yorkers are only allowed to socialize with members of their household while at the beach and must keep at least six feet apart from non-household members while swimming or walking along the sand or boardwalks.

New Yorkers are discouraged from taking part in group beach activities and must keep towels, beach blankets or chairs at least 10 feet apart.

Although coronavirus numbers remain under the de Blasio administration’s designated threshold, on June 21 the city saw an uptick in possible coronavirus cases. On June 21, 75 New Yorkers were admitted to city public hospitals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

The number of people in public hospital ICU’s with coronavirus symptoms dipped to 315 on Sunday and the percentage of New Yorkers receiving coronavirus tests and testing positive for the disease remains at 2 %, according to the mayor’s office.

When asked by reporters if he would swim at the beach July, the mayor said he was unsure.

“Whether I’m going to take a dip, that’s going to be an important issue,” said de Blasio. “I love all of our beaches, particularly Coney Island as I’ve said. So I am certainly going to visit.”

This story originally appeared on amny.com.