Rainbow lights to illuminate the New York City sky in honor of first Pride parade

In honor of Pride Month and the first NYC Pride March, KIND Healthy Snacks will pay tribute to those who have advocated for equality with a rainbow installation in the West Village.

Starting after sunset on June 27 (between 9 and 10 p.m. EST), the light tribute will go live and remain lit until 5 a.m. on June 28. The lights will be on the corner of 7th Avenue and Christopher Street, adjacent from the Stonewall Inn and be visible from New Jersey, Brooklyn and across Manhattan.

“KIND is proud to support the global LGBTQ community, its allies, and the important work of the LGBTQ Rights Movement,” says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder & Executive Chairman of KIND. “With our light tribute, we seek to keep the spirit of Pride Marches alive while inspiring future generations to continue demanding freedom, respect, and equality for all.”

In addition to the light display, KIND has launched a special-edition KIND® PRIDE Bar. All proceeds of bar net sales will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, with a maximum donation of $50,000, assisting in its efforts to protect and empower homeless LGBTQ youth across the country.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans to remember how Pride all began,” says Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center. “About 90% of the homeless LGBTQ youth we serve are adolescents of color. The rights our youth have today are because of people, who looked just like them, marched. We’re proud to partner with KIND and hope we can bring more awareness during this revolutionary time.” ­

This story originally appeared on amny.com.