Jacob Riis Park to reopen for swimming with lifeguards on duty July 1

Jacob Riis Park will reopen to swimmers starting Wednesday, July 1, when lifeguards will be back on duty, the National Parks Service announced Monday.

Restrictions on parking remains at 50 percent capacity will remain in effect until further notice.

“Park rules and regulations remain in effect in effect for Jacob Riis Park,” The National Parks Service statement said. “Please follow social distancing guidelines. Please keep 6 feet apart from other visitors and avoid group gatherings.”

Additionally, the barbecue area will remain closed until further notice. The vast concession area known as Riis Park Beach Bazaar resumed outdoor dining under city and state phase two reopening guidelines, including distanced tables and limited capacity to go along with sanitizing, mask and social distancing.

Due to COVID restrictions, alcohol is permitted for table service only within RPBB’s Bay 9. East Beer Garden and Bathhouse West Beer Garden. Bay 9 East will feature an expanded beer garden, providing more space for distanced outdoor dining and drinking, while Bathhouse West will offer an even larger expansion of its beer garden footprint.

Food will be available for both table service and at dedicated takeout only locations at Bay 9 and the Bathhouse.

For more information visit Riis Park Beach Bazaar’s website here.