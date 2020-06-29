Kiwanis Club of Glendale delivers scholarships to local eighth-graders, high school seniors

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While the Kiwanis Club of Glendale has offered scholarships to graduating eighth-graders and high school seniors who live in the 11385 zip code since 1954, the organization needed to come up with a new way to do so this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, the club has hosted annual Scholarship Dinners to award students who are in good academic standing, have participated in community service, have a financial need, and will be attending high school or college. But this year, members decided to cancel the event, instead choosing to personally deliver each award recipient a sign to display, a certificate and their award.

In total, the club awarded $10,000 worth of scholarships.

See the list of scholarship winners below.

Charlie & Ann Scheer Award – 12th Grade

1) Marla Herrand (Grover Cleveland High School)

2) Xena Maldonado (St. John’s Prep High School)

3) Magda Bruszewski (Francis Lewis High School)

Mick Ennis Memorial Award

Christopher Micu (Francis Lewis High School)

Vito Maranzano Community Service

1) Jorel Chan (PS/IS 113)

2) Joshua Aponte (PS/IS 113)

Glendale Memorial Award

1) Sara Kurre (PS/IS 113)

2) Sophia Pullara (Middle Village Prep)

3) Victoria Vargas (Floral Park High School)

4) Olivia Gorski (Sacred Heart Catholic Academy)

Marco Vessio Award

Rebecca Suffel (Sacred Heart Catholic Academy)

Bud Haller Music Award

Sophia Szymankiewcz (Sacred Heart Catholic Academy)

Kiwanis Achievement Award

Gabriel Cottone (PS/IS 113)