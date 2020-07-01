Adams secures budget to fund services and programs in southeast Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams on Wednesday announced budget victories that will be used to improve and uplift communities in southeast Queens, after the New York City Council voted 32-17 in approval of an $88.2 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Adams fought to secure money for communities struggling in the aftermath of COVID-19, as the administration was unwilling to maintain investments where they were most needed.

“In these difficult times, the administration tried to close the hole in the budget on the backs of the city’s most vulnerable,” said Adams, co-chair of the Black Latino and Asian Caucus. “The Council started from zero dollars in key funding and worked to secure programs that are vital to our communities without financial assistance from the federal government or the state. I am proud to report funding for southern Queens that truly represents our values.”

Adams said the budget victories would not have been possible without close work and collaboration with Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Adams’ colleagues.

“After so much pain, our communities should know that their needs and priorities are being met by the city even during the worst financial crisis,” Adams said.

Under the budget agreement between Mayor de Blasio and the New York City Council, communities in District 28 — Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park — can celebrate several wins during a period of cuts, Adams said.

The budget includes youth and teen services ($231,000); senior services ($320,000); free legal services ($106,400); arts and culture ($210,500); human and economic development ($351,500); and educational services ($587,900).

Under Adams, key capital budget wins for District 28 includes funding for Thomas White affordable housing ($2,500,000); Renovations to Maurice Fitzgerald Playground ($1,997,000); Rochdale Village building repairs ($2,880,000); and York College renovations ($2,000,000).

The fiscal year 2021 budget will secure funding for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), restore $100 million in Fair Student Funding, maintain the CUNY Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), assisting small businesses and workers, support for senior centers and Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs), assistance for immigrants and support for survivors of domestic violence.

“While the Fiscal Year 2021 budget is imperfect and painful cuts were made, the New York City Council passed a budget that will keep our young people engaged, protect small businesses, secure programming and services for older adults and provide supportive services for victims of domestic violence and assault,” said Adams.