City will open these outdoor public pools in Queens by Aug. 1

The city announced some of its outdoor public pools will return this summer after all.

On Tuesday, the city revealed 15 of its 53 public pools are scheduled to open beginning July 24. The re-openings will be phased, with three pools opening for the first round on July 24, including Liberty Pools located at 105-31 172nd St. in Jamaica. The Mullaly Park Pool in the Bronx and Wagner Houses Pool in Manhattan will also open on the first round.

The remaining 12 pools will open by Aug. 1, including Astoria Pool located at 19th Street and 23rd Drive in Astoria Park, as well as Fisher Pool at 99th Street and 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst.

The rest of the pools set to open in the second phase are: Crotona Park Pool and Haffen Park Pool in the Bronx; Sunset Pool, Betsy Head Pool, and Kosciuszko Pool in Brooklyn; Hamilton Fish Pool, Jackie Robinson Pool, and Marcus Garvey Pool in Manhattan; and Lyons Pool and Tottenville Pool in Staten Island.

The pools will be open seven days a week. Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The announcement comes two months after Mayor Bill de Blasio said pools would remain closed for summer 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19. While the mayor’s previous budget draft would have cut $12 million from pools, the recent budget allocated $5.3 million for the service and to hire 716 pool staff.