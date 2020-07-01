Woodhaven BID teams up with Queens Chamber of Commerce to host free mask giveaway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Woodhaven Business Improvement District and the Queens Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a free mask pickup event on Tuesday, June 30, in Woodhaven.

The event provided local businesses with free masks and other personal protective equipment ordered through the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS). Participating businesses received five masks per employee, as well as a flyer from SBS to direct both employers and workers to further resources and guidance on safety measures for the reopening efforts.

The masks were part of a donation of over 500,000 face masks from SBS to the Chamber, as part of a citywide effort to distribute more than 4 million face coverings to small businesses and their employees as the the city’s economy begins to reopen.

“The Woodhaven BID thanks the NYC Department of Small Business Services and the Queens Chamber, who made this effort possible. We are truly grateful for this opportunity to show our steadfast support for the Queens business community,” said Raquel Olivares, executive director of the Woodhaven BID. “This is a critical time for small businesses, and we must all do our part — owners, staff, customers — to ensure a swift and safe reopening period for them.”

The Queens Chamber previously distributed 200,000 masks as part of this initiative. President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce Thomas J. Grech thanked SBS for their partnership and said the Chamber was proud to partner with the Woodhaven BID to help local businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Queens and they have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19, here in the epicenter of the epicenter of the pandemic,” Grech said. “It is essential that we help them navigate this reopening safely, so we can get Queens back to business.”

For more information on how small businesses throughout New York City can still receive free masks, visit NYC Business’ dedicated website.

“NYC means business. Our small businesses are tough, resilient and they are coming back,” said Jonnel Doris, commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. “I am actively working to ensure that small businesses in all five boroughs get the support they need so each of our business owners can continue to contribute to the diversity and vibrancy of our economy.”