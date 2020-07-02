Quantcast

Sanitation worker arrested after punching a man in the face in Hollis Hills: NYPD

Police arrested a New York City Department of Sanitation employee and charged him in connection with a Hollis Hills assault early Thursday morning.

Johnny Frias, 52, got into a dispute with a stranger in front of 222-10 Union Tpke. on Thursday, July 2, around 8:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. Frias, who was not on duty at the time of the incident, punched the stranger in the face, police sources said.

Frias was arrested by officers in the 111th Precinct and charged with assault.

The NYPD declined to comment on the reason for the dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

