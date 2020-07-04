New ‘We Love New York’ video highlights how much the city means to the world

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new video tribute aims to show how much New York City means to people even during the pandemic.

DuJour Media produced a special “We Love New York” video tribute to the Big Apple that chronicled the city during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable figures came together to recount what drives their love for New York City.

The video features messages from Alec Baldwin to Gloria Estefan, Kevin Costner, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Douglas, Naomi Watts, Steven Tyler, Sylvester Stallone, Tommy Hilfiger, Venus Williams, and many others.

“Ya’ll have to hold on, tough times are ahead but the best is yet to come,” Steven Tyler said.

“We are going to get through all of this together,” Gene Simmons continued.

“Of all the cities in the world it has the most to do,” Michael Caine said.

“It’s unbelievable you have theatre, clubs, discos, shops, everything.” “I love New York for the people,” Naomi Watts added.

For more information, visit the DuJour Media website. Check out the video tribute below:

This story originally appeared on amny.com.