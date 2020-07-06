Bike-riding crook sought for Independence Day shooting in Jamaica

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who shot a 28-year-old in the arm in Jamaica on Independence Day.

On Saturday, July 4, around 7:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man was standing outside of a residential building, located at 85-28 168th Pl., when an unknown man riding by on a bicycle fired one shot at him, according to the police.

The bullet hit the victim’s arm, cops said. The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition by EMS personnel. The suspect biked northbound on 168th Place.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident is one of at least 27 shooting incidents to occur over the holiday weekend, according to the police.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.