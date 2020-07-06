Police investigating Jamaica shooting that left one man injured

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was critically injured during a shooting in Queens on Monday evening.

Police say that at around 5:10 p.m. on July 6, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of 166th Street and Marsden Street in Jamaica. The victim, who is believed to be around 14 years old, was originally listed in critical condition, but police now say that he is no longer listed as critical.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital by EMS. At this time, the NYPD could not confirm a potential motive behind the shooting.

This incident is the latest in a series of shootings that have taken place throughout New York City in the past couple of days. On Sunday, July 5, five men were fatally shot in separate incidents in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Staten Island. On July 4, four more people were killed and 36 injured in a slew of shootings and stabbings that took place during the holiday.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.