Women as change makers: Virtual networking event features business leaders, celebs & more

BY TAMMY SCILEPPI

During the radical 1970s, the No. 1 Grammy-winning “I Am Woman” became the anthem of the feminist movement and, when pop singer Helen Reddy belted her signature song, the message was crystal clear: “No one’s ever gonna keep me down again!”

Today’s empowered women from every job sector can take part in The Moves Forum, happening July 8 between 4 and 5 p.m. The virtual event brings together female leaders from business, commerce, education, industry, technology and the arts.

Panel discussions are “Women as Change Makers,” “Sustainable You,” “Chart Your Own Destiny” and “Social Media: Gods or Monsters?”

“The Moves Forum offers something to everyone. Prominent women from the Armed Forces mix with business leaders, Hollywood types, entrepreneurs, insurance executives, techies, educators, and leaders from just about every other industry at this annual event,” said QEDC Marketing & Tourism Director Rob MacKay.

Panelists include Crystal Moselle, director of Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary “The Wolfpack” and HBO’s “Betty”; consultant and strategist Nicolette Mason; producer Alliah Sophia Mourad; Dr. Kathleen M. Merget, associate vice president and dean of student affairs at The Culinary Institute of America; MSgt Michele L. H. Corning and Lieutenant Colonel Cathyrine T. R. Armandie of the United States Airforce; Major Gifty Weefur, officer in charge of the Fort Hamilton Medical Recruiting Station; Courtney Boyd Myers, founder of sustainable food brand AKUA; Mary Kay Vrba, president and CEO of Duchess Tourism, Inc.; and Alyson Cambridge, a renowned opera, Broadway and jazz singer.

“It’s a unique chance for women to learn during panel discussions, network, and find ways to harness their power to make the world a better place. Everybody who attends will leave with adrenaline and enthusiasm shooting through their veins,” MacKay said.

Register for free movesforum.com/register/. The Moves Forum is accepting donations that will go to feed, buy equipment, and support expenses for the COVID-19 health care workers.