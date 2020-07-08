Driver fatally strikes man while driving in reverse in Far Rockaway: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 64-year-old Queens man is dead after being struck by a driver in Far Rockaway on Tuesday.

According to the police, a 45-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Acura on New Haven Avenue when she made a left turn onto Caffrey Avenue. She then put the car in reverse and drove northbound on Caffrey Avenue backwards, police said.

While in reverse, the woman struck Richard O’Flaherty, 64, of Far Rockaway, who was crossing Caffrey Avenue in the crosswalk, cops said.

EMS personnel arrived to the scene and transported O’Flaherty to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.