Queens Village man charged with Jamaica murder: NYPD

A Queens Village man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly assaulting a man in Jamaica in June, police announced on Wednesday.

Daniel Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder and assault after he allegedly hit Jorge Cornejo, 76, in the head on Saturday, June 20, around 11:30 p.m., on the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 171st Street, according to the NYPD.

Police arrived to find Cornejo unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the ground with trauma to his head, authorities said.

Cornejo was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he died of his injuries five days later, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.