Flushing Town Hall receives 5,000 face masks ‘donated with love’ from Taiwan

Flushing Town Hall received an extraordinary donation of 5,000 protective face masks from Taiwan.

Pauline Huang, a longtime supporter and friend of Flushing Town Hall, worked with the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) and the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of New York (TCCNY) to source the masks from abroad.

“I’m originally from Taiwan,” Huang said. “I’m so proud that our country can do something for this community in the United States and for an organization that means so much to me personally. These masks are donated with love from Taiwan.”

Joey Chiang, president of TCCNY, along with TCCNY board members Timothy Chung, James Pei, Steve Li, Jeffrey Hsu and George Hu, were in attendance when the donation was delivered to the venue on July 7.

Huang currently serves as president of United Custom Service, specializing in logistics and custom service. She also consults with the Overseas Chinese Affairs Commission, is an ambassador for the Queens Botanical Garden, and is the board chair of MuseConnect.

While Flushing Town Hall’s physical facilities remain temporarily closed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it will reopen again once permitted and safe to do so.

“We look forward to welcoming our audience and artists back home,” said Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall. “I am proud of the virtual programming we’ve provided online, but we very much miss seeing everyone in person. Pauline’s generous donation will help keep our community safe. I’m profoundly grateful for Pauline’s friendship and for her dedication to the people of Queens.”

To supplant the loss of earned revenue from ticket sales during the pandemic, patrons and members of the public with the ability to help are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to the organization’s Step Up for Flushing Town Hall campaign.