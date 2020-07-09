Man caught on video attempting to break into Jamaica Hills home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who attempted to break into a home in Jamaica Hills on Monday.

On Monday, July 6, around 4:40 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was sleeping inside her house – located on 84th Avenue and Homelawn Street – when she woke up to the sounds of rattling at her window, according to the NYPD.

An unknown man was attempting to gain entry from the basement window and fled when the woman screamed, police said. The man ran off in an unknown direction.

Surveillance footage from outside the window shows the man attempting to break into the home in multiple ways.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.