Driver flees after striking bicyclist in Richmond Hill: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A driver who hit a cyclist in Richmond Hill early Friday morning is still on the lam, according to the NYPD.

On Friday, July 10, around 5:20 a.m., a 60-year-old cyclist was riding his bike in Richmond Hill when he was hit by the driver of a truck near the corner of the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road and 107th Avenue, police said.

The cyclist was knocked underneath a parked car by the impact of the crash and the driver sped off, according to the authorities.

EMS personnel transported the 60-year-old to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.