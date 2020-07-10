Mayor cancels all large public events requiring city-issued permit through September

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the city works to use more open space for public use, all large events requiring a city-issued permit will be canceled through Sept. 30, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

The city will also not issue permits for any event in a location that interferes with it Open Streets or Open Restaurants programs, according to a statement from City Hall. Street fairs, events in parks, events that would take up more than one block of street space and those requiring a stage will all be denied permits as well.

“As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open spaces are more important than ever,” said de Blasio in a statement. “While it pains me to call off some of the city’s beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing.” The city will refund or defer fees connected with a denied permit.

This story first appeared on amny.com.