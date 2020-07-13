Man grabs woman’s hair, attempts to steal her cellphone in Corona: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a woman in Corona this weekend.

On Saturday, July 11, around 6:50 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was walking in front of 37-62 101 St. when an unidentified man bumped into her and grabbed her by the hair, according to the NYPD.

The two tussled and the woman’s cellphone fell to the ground, police said. The man then picked up the phone and ran south on 101st Street, according to the authorities.

A man, who observed the incident from within his home, began to chase the unknown assailant down the street, the NYPD said. The alleged robber than dropped the phone at the end of the block and fled in an unknown direction, according to the police.

The woman’s phone was returned to her and she did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from the incident location.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.