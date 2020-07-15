Cops searching for group behind theft of several cars in South Ozone Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a group of at least five people allegedly responsible for stealing several cars and using them to commit robberies throughout South Ozone Park and Ozone Park this month.

The car thefts began on Saturday, July 4, around 8:30 p.m., when a 27-year-old man parked his white 2008 BMW in front of 115-18 Rockaway Blvd., and left his keys in the ignition, according to the NYPD. While the man was in a barbershop, his car was stolen, police said. His wallet and cellphone were in the car, which was later found in Newark, New Jersey, according to the authorities.

Before the car was found, a 31-year-old man was making a food delivery around 150-14 122nd St., on Monday, July 6, around 7:20 p.m., when a group of men approached him and assaulted him, police said. The men stole the devilry man’s food, cellphone, wallet and approximately $500 in cash, according to the NYPD. The robbers fled the scene in a white car, according to the cops.

On Sunday, July 12, around 11 a.m., a 34-year-old woman double parked her 2015 Mercedes Benz in front of 137-07 Rockaway Blvd., left her keys in the ignition and left the car, police said. When she returned, her car had been stolen, according to the NYPD.

Later that day, around 4:50 p.m., a 48-year-old man was making a food delivery around 88-01 Arion Rd., when he was surrounded by a group of five men, cops said. The men assaulted the delivery man and stole approximately $1,000 worth of goods off the man and fled in a silver Mercedes Benz, according to the authorities.

Police recovered surveillance footage from the robbery on July 6.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the above incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.