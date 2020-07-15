Councilman distributes hand sanitizers and face masks to residents in Glen Oaks and Fresh Meadows

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Councilman Barry Grodenchik has distributed thousands of free masks and hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizers across eastern Queens, including at recent grab-and-go events in Glen Oaks and Fresh Meadows, in an effort to keep local residents safe from the novel coronavirus.

Grodenchik, along with his staff and volunteers, distributed over 4,000 packages filled with five folded masks and 500 2-ounce containers of NYS Clean Hand Sanitizers to residents in the communities.

The Councilman hosted his first event on June 26 at the Fresh Meadows Shopping Center at 61-18 190th St. followed by another event at the Glen Oaks Shopping Center nearby Key Food at 255-01 Union Tpke. on July 2.

Hundreds of residents attended both events where all of the workers wore face coverings and maintained social distancing. The residents picked up their packs and then quickly went on their way to avoid crowding together.

“Masks and hand sanitizer have been proven to help protect people from catching the virus,” said Grodenchik, who recovered from COVID-19 in March. “The city and state have provided these supplies, which I am distributing to keep our community safe and healthy.”

Grodenchik has been supplying residents and institutions within the district with free masks and sanitizer since the beginning of the pandemic, partnering with local organizations including Commonpoint Sam Field Center, Bayside Senior Center, SNAP Senior Center, JASA Holliswood Senior Center, India Home, Transitional Services for New York, NAIR Benevolent Association, Kerala Cultural Association, Gurdwara Sant Sagar, Queens Baptist Church and Queens Centers for Progress.