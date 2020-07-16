Quantcast

Cops searching for group who threw fireworks at man on Far Rockaway train

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a group of people who burned a man after throwing a firework at him on a train in Far Rockaway earlier this week.

On Monday, July 13, around 6:15 p.m., a group of men were aboard a Manhattan-bound A train that hand pulled into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station, according to the NYPD. Someone in the group then threw a firework at a 39-year-old man, cops said.

Suffering burns and bruises from the firework, the 39-year-old got off the train at the Euclid Avenue station and the group followed, according to the authorities. Once on the platform, the group began to punch and kick the man in the face and body, cops said.

The group fled in an unknown direction and the man was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

