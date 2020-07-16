Cops searching for group who threw fireworks at man on Far Rockaway train

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a group of people who burned a man after throwing a firework at him on a train in Far Rockaway earlier this week.

On Monday, July 13, around 6:15 p.m., a group of men were aboard a Manhattan-bound A train that hand pulled into the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station, according to the NYPD. Someone in the group then threw a firework at a 39-year-old man, cops said.

Suffering burns and bruises from the firework, the 39-year-old got off the train at the Euclid Avenue station and the group followed, according to the authorities. Once on the platform, the group began to punch and kick the man in the face and body, cops said.

The group fled in an unknown direction and the man was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.