Breathable and lightweight face masks for New York City parents on the move

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JENNA FANELLI & MARTA RYBCZYNSKI

Summers in New York are hot and humid which is why finding a breathable face mask is crucial. Whether you are looking for a fun pattern or need something simple, we have you covered with our assortment of breathable face masks for parents.

Made with exclusive, double ply, pleated construction that fits most adults male and female. The mask is made with two layers of 100% polyester. The front layer is printed with an awesome design and the inside is a white soft polyester layer for extra comfort.

Price: $13.99

This mask provides airborne germ-protection and includes extended wear to keep the skin cool and dry. Breathable fabric is used to line the mask allowing moisture to escape rather than trapping it, and adjustable elastic ear loops ensure a comfortable and secure fit.

Price: $19.95

This Omni-Freeze® ZERO-armed bandana uses sweat-activated cooling technology, which reacts with sweat, to lower the temperature of the material. This mask also provides premium sun-protection.

Price: $15.90

This is a soft, breathable mask with a cotton liner, along with a nose bridge wire built in for a tailored fit. This mask is machine washable and each pack comes with an assortment of five colors.

Price: $30

This mask is made with breathable, comfortable fabric and is washable and reusable. The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort and ease of use.

Price: $16

Each four pack is made from remnant and deadstock fabric, produced locally in LA, and embroidered with the signature CV lips patch for a whole lotta love. These masks come in packs of four in which color and design vary.

Price: $35 (assorted pack of four)

Carbon38 masks are offered as a set of two with a small laundry bag for easy machine-washing. A multi-layered filtration system and a fast-drying antibacterial fabric to ensure you stay cool (and safe!) during your next outing. An adjustable nose piece and toggles at the straps deliver a secure fit. All proceeds will be given to the Frontline Foods charity.

Price: $29

This mask can be worn during the summer months thanks to a breathable premium poly-blend fabric. Whatever you are doing this summer, this is an easy mask to manage as you can adjust it up or down with ease.

Price: $12

This story originally appeared on newyorkfamily.com.