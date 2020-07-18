Winning Take-5 lottery ticket worth nearly $70,000 sold in College Point

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A winning lottery ticket worth just under $70,000 was purchased at a College Point deli Friday, the New York Lottery announced.

The Take-5 ticket worth $69,439.50 was sold at Zee’s Gourmet Deli, located at 132-07 14th Ave. and was selected during the July 17 drawing. The ticket holder has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Five winning numbers from a field of one to 39 are drawn every day at 11:21 p.m. for the Take-5 game.

The winning Take-5 ticket is the second to be purchased in Queens this month. At ticket worth $64,116.50 was sold at United Fashion Gift Shop NY, located at 41-17 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing and was selected during the July 2 drawing.

A portion of the New York Lottery’s revenue is distributed to local school districts through out the state. Last year, the lottery contributed $3.47 billion to help support eduction in the state, according to the agency.