Man steals $20,000 worth of loot from Hunters Point construction site: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who stole nearly $20,000 worth of power tools and furniture from a construction site in Hunters Point earlier this month.

Authorities say the man entered the hotel construction site at 38-26 11th St. sometime between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 11. Once inside, he gathered the supplies and furniture before fleeing the scene using a stolen hand truck.

Cops released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on July 18.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.