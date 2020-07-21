Con Edison asks customers in several Queens neighborhoods to reduce energy use during heat wave

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With temperatures in the 90s, it might be a particularly hot day for residents of Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens, and Middle Village, as Con Edison has asked customers to cut back on the use of big electrical appliances, including air conditioners, in an effort to conserve energy on Tuesday, July 21.

Con Edison has asked more than 116,000 customers in the neighborhoods bound by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and 51st Avenue on the north, the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the south, Queens Boulevard on the east, and the Brooklyn borough line on the west, to reduce energy use as crews repair equipment in the area.

In addition to air conditioners — which should only be used if health or medical reasons require it — Con Edison has asked that customers refrain from using washers, dryers and microwaves.

Initially, the energy company reduced voltage in the area by 8 percent on Monday evening but by Tuesday morning, the company had scaled back and reduced voltage by 5 percent, according to a Con Edison spokesperson. The reduction in voltage was made to protect equipment and maintain service as Con Edison crews make the repairs.

The company expects that the repairs will be completed by Tuesday afternoon, though times may vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.

The equipment issues in the area have no effect on the rest of the Con Edison system.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with our mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.