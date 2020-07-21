Northeast Queens assemblyman to host annual blood drive in August

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASMINE PALMA

In partnership with the New York Blood Center, Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein is hosting the Annual Summer Blood Drive next month in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center.

The blood drive — the eighth the assemblyman has hosted — will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for blood donors,” Braunstein said. “Each blood donation saves up to three lives, so I hope you will take the time to share this lifesaving gift.”

Certain surgical procedures and patient treatments were temporarily put on hold as the healthcare system gradually became saturated with COVID-19 cases, according to the American Red Cross. Donors are now urged to contribute in order to make blood products easily accessible for patients as the healthcare system works back toward normalcy.

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams.

Donors attending the blood drive must comply with certain guidelines and safety measures.

A donor may not give blood if they have tested positive for COVID-19, experienced symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days or if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions.

Everyone in attendance must wear a mask or face covering, have their temperatures taken and be 14 days symptom free if recovering from COVID-19.

To participate in the blood drive, click here or contact Braunstein’s office at 718-357-3588 or at braunsteine@nyassembly.gov.