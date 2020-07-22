Applications open for several vacant seats on Queens Community Education Councils

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASMINE PALMA

In anticipation of the coming school year, Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee announced Tuesday the start of the application process to fill six vacant positions on several of Queens’ Community Education Councils (CECs).

The application is open to New York City residents who either reside, own a business or run a business in the community district they look to serve in. The deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 7.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply disrupted the education and lives of our kids,” Lee said. “The CECs are designed to be a formal voice of community input and insights into shaping the New York City schools system. On this critical road of rebuild and recovery for our future, such voices are needed now more than ever.”

Each CEC, which supervises elementary and middle schools in their corresponding school district, is responsible for communicating district concerns to the chancellor and to the Panel for Educational Policy and commenting and advising on citywide educational policies.

The CECs are also responsible for reviewing their district’s educational programs, evaluating student performance, approving zoning lines and submitting a capital plan to the chancellor following public hearings on the district’s needs.

CEC members must attend monthly public meetings and visit schools to assess their educational needs. The position is unpaid.

The application is available here and should be returned via email to education@queensbp.org.

The positions available are as follows: