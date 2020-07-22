Police searching for at least three suspects connected with drive-by shooting in Astoria

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for several people involved in an early morning shootout in Astoria last weekend.

On Sunday, July 19, around 3:50 a.m., an unidentified person fired several shots from within a moving white SUV at two men around 36th Street and 28th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The two men fired several shots back, cops said. The driver fled westbound on 28th Avenue and the two men fled in an unknown direction, according to the police.

No injuries were reported to the police as a result of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is going.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.