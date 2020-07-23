Attacker breaks man’s neck in seemingly unprovoked assault in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who threw a 49-year-old man to the ground for seemingly no reason in Jackson Heights last week.

On Monday, July 13, around 6 p.m., a 49-year-old man was walking in front of 37-67 74th St., when an unidentified man grabbed him by the neck and slammed him to the ground, according to the NYPD. The man suffered a broken neck from the attack, cops said.

The man ran off in an unknown direction, according to police.

The 49-year-old man was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in serious condition to be treated for his broken neck. There is no apparent motive for the attack, police sources said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.