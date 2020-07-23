Fake bounty hunters arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Astoria: NYC Sheriff

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people posing as bounty hunters out on a fake patrol in Astoria were arrested by deputies of the New York City Sheriff’s office on Wednesday, July 22.

Toting bullet proof vests that read, “Officer of the Court,” and “Fugitive Recovery Agent Warrant Division,” the two unlicensed bounty hunters, Arkeem Spencer and Devin Jonathan, were nabbed around 12:50 a.m. by deputies conducting a social distancing enforcement on Steinway Street in Astoria, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrest occurred in front of M.I.A. bar – located at 27-35 21st St. The bar recently lost its liquor license for not enforcing social distancing measures or following state guidelines related to COVID-19.

The commercial corridor in northwest Queens has come under fire this week for hosting large crowds of maskless patrons of local bars and restaurants.

In addition to the bullet proof vests, the duo were allegedly caught carrying illegal weapons and law enforcement equipment including an air pistol, a baton, chemical agents and handcuffs, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the authorities, the pair also committed a series of motor vehicle violations.

Jonathan and Spencer were charged with criminal impersonation, possession of a weapon and possession of burglary tools, according to the sheriff’s office. Spencer was further charged with operating an unlicensed vehicle.