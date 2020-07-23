Meet the new CUNY presidents during Schneps Media’s free webinar

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

To mark an unprecedented simultaneous infusion of new talent at four CUNY colleges, Schneps Media will host a free Meet the Presidents webinar with the new leaders of LaGuardia Community College, Queens College, Queensborough Community College, and York College on Thursday, July 30, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Moderated by Jacob Kaye, the digital editor of QNS, the new CUNY presidents including Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes, the president of York College, Frank H. Wu, the president of Queens College, Kenneth Adams, the president-designate of LaGuardia Community College and Dr. Christine Mangino, the president-designate of Queensborough Community College, will discuss their backgrounds, presidential missions and share messages of support with students and faculty.

Register for the conversation here.