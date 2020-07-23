Suspect sought for knocking a man unconscious during fight on an Elmhurst street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who knocked a man unconscious on an Elmhurst street.

Authorities say that at 1:30 a.m. on July 12, a 53-year-old man got into a dispute with an unknown man in front of 92-04 Corona Ave. The suspect then punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall and further injure his face as it hit the ground.

The victim fell unconscious and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in serious condition, where he’s in a medically induced coma.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other and the reason for the dispute is unclear, police sources said.

Police obtained video of the suspect from 92-02 Corona Ave.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.