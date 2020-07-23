Ten kid-friendly food subscriptions

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY KATRINA MAKAYAN

If you’re running out of appetizing ideas to whip up for meals or trying to teach your kids some culinary skills during these times, you are not alone. These family-friendly companies are here to help you with kid-friendly food subscriptions. Whether you have a newborn looking for healthy options or older children who want to control the kitchen, this list will make mealtime a little easier and more fun.

Little Spoon is a baby food based company that serves to promote the health of your young one. They provide quality nutrition through their various options of fresh organic baby food, natural remedies and vitamins. Their featured baby blends contain over 100 organic ingredients, catered to be perfect for your child’s first bite and beyond. There are more than 100 flavors that can be selected on their rotating menu. The vitamins and natural remedies are made to build stronger immune systems and get your child ahead. If you choose to subscribe to their service, finding the perfect products for your child will be easy. Take an introductory quiz indicating allergies your child may have and their favorite foods, and Little Spoon will create a suggested meal plan. Once subscribed, you have the ability to control what will come in your monthly deliveries.

Pricing: Three meal plans available (one meal per day, two meals per day, three meals per day), dependent on location in combination with the meal plan. Check their website for a specific quote.

This company is here to take the stress off of mealtime prep for you and your family. First, you can choose from three different meals plans, depending on how many meals you would like per week. Your family can choose from their weekly menu, even with curated boxes to make your life even easier! Then, your order is delivered fresh right to your doorstep in sustainable packaging. Additionally, activities are in the box to connect family members during mealtimes. Most importantly, the food comes fully cooked. Put it in the microwave and you and your kids are set for any meal of the day.

Pricing: Six meals per week ($7.99/meal), eight meals per week ($6.99/meal), 12 meals per week ($5.99/meal), free shipping

Yumi features various products for a wide age range for younger children. They highlight four different stages that target specific ages. Stage 1 is their smooth, single-ingredient purees for 4- to 6-month-old children. The second stage is a series of smooth, multi-ingredient purees catered for children 7 months and older. Stage 3 has multi-ingredient purees containing seeds or grains for children 9 months and older. In the last stage, the food contains a chunky mix of multiple ingredients for kids 10 months and older. All of their products incorporate fresh, organic ingredients, as well as vitamins to promote brain development.

Pricing: One meal a day ($4.30/meal or $35/week), two meals a day ($4.06/meal or $65/week), three meals a day ($3.75/meal or $90/week), free shipping

Nurture Life has a generous menu with tabs containing freshly made meals for babies of 10 to 24 months old all the way to teens and adults. Full family meals are also available to pick from, depending on what best fits your family needs. Choose from these meals that are made with organic produce, antibiotic-free proteins and whole grains. They are delivered in refrigerated packaging, so they arrive fresh at your door. Any of the meals can be served in two minutes or less, making it quick and easy. Their subscription is flexible where you can choose to skip weeks, pause your plan or change your meals.

Pricing: Anywhere between $35/week to $119/week, depending on the meals per week and the age range. Shipping is an additional cost of $6 per plan and a maximum of $12 for 2 or more plans

A food company highlighting their Un Baby Food puts an emphasis on “Becoming a healthy eater is a sensory experience.” Each meal includes organic, plant-based ingredients that are designed to expand your child’s palate and encourages a healthy diet starting from a young age. As a big perk, each and every meal is gluten-free, free of the big eight food allergens, and is non-GMO. On their website, you can take an introductory quiz about your child to see which meals and plans would be right for you.

Pricing: 12 or 24 meals every two or four weeks ($4.99/meal and free shipping)

To promote expanding children’s palates from a young age, Once Upon a Farm features yogurts and smoothies in pouches, making it a go-to snack or quick meal during the day. Homemade blends made with fresh, organic fruits and vegetables are set to enhance your child’s diet and nutrition. Choose from a variety of yogurts, smoothies, overnight oats and even some dairy-free options!

Pricing: Build a box of 24 pouches ($64.56), subscribe and save 18 percent off orders. Check their website for individual orders (free shipping)

If you have a little more time on your hands, Kidstir provides the opportunity to start teaching your child to get comfortable in the kitchen. Through their subscription service, cooking kits are delivered every month. Each kit includes three recipes that focus on seasonal ingredients and teach kids from the ages of 4 to 14 essential kitchen skills. Before the arrival of your kit, parents will receive a monthly letter that includes a shopping list to prepare for future kitchen endeavors.

Pricing: Monthly ($24.99/month), three months ($24.99/month), six months ($21.99/month), 12 months ($19.99/month), free shipping for new subscribers

To bring the family together, Raddish provides ingredients for you to create a meal. Upon joining the club, the subscription includes a monthly cooking kit with a different recipe every time. You can even enjoy seasonal, global and holiday themes. Each kit aims to teach your kids culinary skills, explore new recipes and more.

Pricing: Monthly ($24/month), six months ($22/month), 12 months ($20/month), free shipping

Another company aiming to get you and your kids comfortable in the kitchen, Hungryroot helps to stock your fridge with groceries and cook them. Their food is most importantly free of artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners and partially hydrogenated oils. On their website, you can build a food plan specifically catered to your preferences. You can choose plans for one, two, or three-plus people.

Pricing: Starts at $59/delivery (based on your plan), shipping cost based on location

For those who have a sweet tooth or want to explore creativity in the kitchen, Baketivity will keep you and your kids busy with their endless recipes. Subscription boxes have pre-measured ingredients with kid-friendly instructions, a shopping list for wet ingredients and baking tools needed, and even a hat and apron for your child to dress the part. Each month has a set schedule of what you will bake and, over time, you will be able to put together a recipe book.

Pricing: Monthly ($32.95/month), three months ($30.95/month), six months ($29.17/month), yearly ($25.95/month), free shipping