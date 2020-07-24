Jamaica Islamic organization receives $12K grant to assist families impacted by pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Majlis-Ash Shura Islamic Leadership Council of New York based in Jamaica was the recipient of a $12,000 grant awarded by Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Majlis-Ash Shura, located at 88-29 161 St., is a nonprofit that acts as an umbrella organization for other mosques and Muslim-led organizations.

It is among a group of various social services organizations, mosques and other entities around the nation to receive the grant from IRUSA mobilizing a network of partners to provide food support to individuals who are enduring hardships during the pandemic.

Lamiya Khandaker, project manager with Majlis-Ash Shura, said they’re “absolutely grateful” to IRUSA for assisting grassroots organizations through grant opportunities to help their local communities.

“Majlis Ash-Shura is currently working with religious leaders to disburse funds of prepaid cards to financially struggling families who have been impacted by COVID-19,” Khandaker said. “We hope that these disbursed funds will assist families in buying essentials and basic necessities which may be otherwise difficult to afford at the moment.”

Sharif Aly, IRUSA’s chief executive officer, said it is Islamic Relief USA’s top priority to support the communities that will be most severely affected by the pandemic.

“The situation is unprecedented. We must stay together during this testing time, and call on policymakers in the United States to advocate on behalf of the most marginalized communities,” Aly said.

In total, IRUSA awarded grants to 49 partners in 20 states. The organization will continue to work with its local partners to identify the needs of the respective communities they serve.