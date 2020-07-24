Man grabs woman’s rear end inside Flushing train station: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman’s behind inside a Flushing train station last week.

On Monday, July 13, around 8:23 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was walking down a set of stairs inside the Main Street 7 train station when an unknown man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, according to the police.

The man than ran out of the station and off in an unknown direction, cops said.

The suspect is described as being around 25 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches, to around 5 feet 10 inches, according to the NYPD. He was last seen wearing a Yankees hat, a white shirt, purple sweatpants and white sneakers.

Earlier on Monday, July 13, a man wearing a nearly identical outfit groped a 54-year-old woman who was riding down an escalator inside the 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue subway station.

Police could not confirm if the two cases were connected.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.