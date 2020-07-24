Midnight blaze in Woodside sends eight to the hospital: FDNY

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four residents and four firefighters were injured in a midnight fire in a Woodside home that took two hours to tame early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of 64-11 35th Ave., around 12:12 a.m. on Friday, July 24, according to the FDNY. Four residents of the building were taken to local hospitals with life threatening injuries, the authorities said.

Four of the 60 firefighters and EMS personnel who responded to the blaze were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The FDNY got control of the fire around 2:02 a.m., the department said.

“We knew there were people trapped on the upper floor. When we arrived, Firefighter Long made his way up to begin his search. I heard him call it over the radio and as I heard that, I could see him through the smoke bringing someone out of a room,” said Lieutenant Glenn Fischer of Squad 288. “I guided him down the stairs to make sure that he and the person made it out of the building safely. This operation went smoothly. Our communication was great and all our companies did a great job. Four people came out of that fire thanks to our members.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.