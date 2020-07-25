PHOTOS: Local families, NYPD reps meet for a day of fun in Far Rockaway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES

The NYPD Community Affairs Bureau and the 101st Precinct hosted a community event designed to strengthen the relationship between police officers and residents ahead of a town hall on gun violence at Hassock Street and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway on Friday, July 24.

With roadways nearby roads being blocked off, local families and police representatives played video games, basketball, danced, kicked soccer balls at a gigantic inflatable dartboard, and even raced one another up a rock-climbing wall.

From the late afternoon until the evening, laughter could be heard echoing between the sound of live music and basketballs reverberating off the court. After enjoying the revelry, the event culminated with a town hall discussing the recent surge in gun violence around the city.

See photos of the event below: