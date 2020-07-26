Cops seek suspect in connection with attempted robbery inside Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a woman inside of the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station earlier this month.

Authorities say that a 49-year-old woman was exiting the station around 7:20 p.m. on July 15 when an unidentified man approached her and demanded her property. The victim refused and fled the station, while the man fled in the opposite direction.

Nothing was stolen and nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

Authorities released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on July 26.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.