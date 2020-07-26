Man found dead inside of car in Rockaway Beach

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning inside of a parked car in Rockaway Beach.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:45 a.m. on July 25 regarding an unconscious male inside of a vehicle on Beach 98th Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 39-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside of a silver 2020 Lexus sedan.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification of his death.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.