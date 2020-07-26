Man sought for attempted rape inside of Forest Park

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman inside of Forest Park Saturday evening.

Authorities say that a 51-year-old woman was walking on the Orange Trail inside the park around 6:30 p.m. on July 25 when a Hispanic man — who is described as being approximately 30 years old — approached her from behind, tapped her on the shoulder, and struck her on the head.

The suspect then pushed the woman into some bushes off the trail, pulled the victim’s pants down, and began to choke her with an unknown piece of clothing while attempting to sexually assault her, police said.

The victim fought back and called for help, and the suspect fled west toward a parkway underpass, according to authorities. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and black sneakers.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, police said.

Cops released surveillance video of the suspect on July 26.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.