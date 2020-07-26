Quantcast

PHOTOS: Beating the heat at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City

Photos by Jeenah Moon/REUTERS
People try to maintain social distance while enjoying a warm and humid day at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City on July 25, 2020.

With temperatures again soaring in Queens, Long Island City’s Gantry Plaza State Park was the place to be on Saturday, July 25.

The park was filled with guests who were looking to head outside and spend some time out of their homes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Parkgoers beat the heat by grabbing some ice cream and managed to cool off by frolicking through one of the park’s fountains.

Most guests wore masks and maintained proper social distancing.

See photos captured by a Reuters photographer below.

