Cops searching for creep who groped woman in Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused a woman in the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station on the border of Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill last month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, around 3:55 p.m., a 35-year-old woman entered the subway station when she was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man processed to push the woman up against the turnstile and began to grope her, before fleeing in an unknown direction, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential