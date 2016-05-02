Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Motorcyclist dies after crashing his ride on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach

Photo via Google Maps
Police are investigating a deadly accident on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach on Monday morning that claimed the life of a 22-year-old male motorcyclist.

The victim, whose identity was withheld by police pending family notification, was riding eastbound on the Belt Parkway near Exit 17 (Cross Bay Boulevard) at 10:35 a.m. on May 2 when he suddenly lost control of his ride, which struck a guardrail.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene and found the victim unconscious with severe head trauma. Paramedics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

iliana February 27, 2017 / 09:48PM
Please email me if you know anything about this motorcycle accident. you have pictures/vidios. please help me. there will be a reward for anyone bringing information about this case. it will be kept confidencial. email: ijp1181962@yahoo.com
iliana February 27, 2017 / 09:11PM
I beg you, please if anyone saw or have photos/videos of the motorcycle accident that killed my nephew at Belt parkway by exit 17 on May 2, 2016.. Please email me at ijp1181962@yahoo.com
