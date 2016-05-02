Motorcyclist dies after crashing his ride on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach

Police are investigating a deadly accident on the Belt Parkway in Howard Beach on Monday morning that claimed the life of a 22-year-old male motorcyclist.

The victim, whose identity was withheld by police pending family notification, was riding eastbound on the Belt Parkway near Exit 17 (Cross Bay Boulevard) at 10:35 a.m. on May 2 when he suddenly lost control of his ride, which struck a guardrail.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene and found the victim unconscious with severe head trauma. Paramedics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.