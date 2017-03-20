Bad weather forces even more weekend closures on the M line in Queens this April

The train pain on the M line in Queens will continue on weekends next month.

The recent storm that left Queens under a sheet of ice also froze scheduled weekend repair operations on the M train line between Middle Village and Bushwick, causing the MTA to shut down the line for an additional two weekends.

At the beginning of March the MTA announced that M train service would be halted between the Metropolitan Avenue stop in Middle Village and the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station in Bushwick for 11 weekends between March 3 and June 26 for preliminary work replacing track panels before the full closure of the line starting on July 1.

However, last week’s severe weather — along with the weather forecast for this upcoming weekend — has created an unsafe work environment on the elevated tracks, leading the MTA to cancel the scheduled work for March 18-20, and rescheduling it for the weekend of March 25-27. The MTA also added the weekend of April 1-3 to the docket of work.

The updated list of closures is as follows:

March 25-27 rescheduled from March 18-20;

April 1-3 added due to weather impacts of March 14;

April 8-10;

April 22- 24;

April 29-May 1;

May 13-15;

May 20-22;

June 3-5;

June 17-19; and

June 24-26.

The new schedule is still weather permitting and subject to last-minute changes.

All weekend closures will be in effect from between the hours of 12:01 a.m. Saturdays until 5:00 a.m. Mondays. To get riders where they need to go, fare-free shuttle buses will be in service at these stations: Myrtle Avenue-Broadway, Central Avenue, Knickerbocker Avenue, Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues, Seneca Avenue, Forest Avenue, Fresh Pond Road, and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue.

Customers will be asked to hold their tickets for their transfer, and NYCT personnel will be present along the shuttle bus route to assist customers with their travel. Alternate service notices will be posted in all affected stations.

During the weekend shut downs, M train service will continue to be in operation from Essex Street in Manhattan to Broadway Junction in Brooklyn.

For up-to-date information on these closures, visit mta.info.